How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-South Carolina

Kentucky basketball's season is firmly off of the rails following a 26-point loss in Tuscaloosa at the hands of Alabama. The Wildcats are now 10-5 (1-2 SEC) and have lost all sight of a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.

There's only one way to try and get out of the current rut the Cats find themselves in, and that's win basketball games. There's a clear opportunity for a win on Tuesday night, as the struggling South Carolina Gamecocks will enter Rupp Arena still searching for a win in SEC play.

Here's how you can watch or listen to the upcoming conference matchup:

How to Watch

It'll be your normal evening tip in Lexington, beginning at 7 p.m. EST. The SEC Network will cast the showdown as the Wildcats search for any sort of positivity. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to Tom Leach and Goose Givens on the radio. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

