How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Texas A&M

Kentucky basketball is back in action and seeking to continue its winning-streak to three games. Standing in its way is the red-hot Texas A&M Aggies, who're winners of seven consecutive games, five of which have come in SEC play.

Head coach Buzz Williams has his team rolling after a slow start. The Ags are now seeking their third win on the road against a conference foe as well as just the third-ever win against Kentucky inside Rupp Arena.

Both UK and TAMU are squarely on the bubble entering the final days of January. A win for either side on Saturday afternoon will go a ways in deciding whether or not that bubble pops come Selection Sunday on March 12.

Here's how you can watch or listen to the SEC showdown:

How to Watch

It'll be an afternoon tip, beginning at 2 p.m. EST. ESPN has the Wildcats for yet another SEC game. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to Tom Leach and Goose Givens on the radio. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

More on UK's win over the Georgia Bulldogs HERE.

CJ Fredrick has emerged as a necessary leader for Kentucky. More HERE.

More on Sahvir Wheeler's future playing time HERE.

More on Ian Jackson's commitment to North Carolina HERE.

More on how a players-only meeting shifted Kentucky's momentum HERE.

John Calipari found vindication in Kentucky's victory over the Volunteers. More HERE.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.