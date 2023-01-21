Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Texas A&M

Kentucky basketball is back in action and seeking to continue its winning-streak to three games. Standing in its way is the red-hot Texas A&M Aggies, who're winners of seven consecutive games, five of which have come in SEC play. 

Head coach Buzz Williams has his team rolling after a slow start. The Ags are now seeking their third win on the road against a conference foe as well as just the third-ever win against Kentucky inside Rupp Arena. 

Both UK and TAMU are squarely on the bubble entering the final days of January. A win for either side on Saturday afternoon will go a ways in deciding whether or not that bubble pops come Selection Sunday on March 12. 

Here's how you can watch or listen to the SEC showdown: 

How to Watch

It'll be an afternoon tip, beginning at 2 p.m. EST. ESPN has the Wildcats for yet another SEC game. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to Tom Leach and Goose Givens on the radio. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

More on UK's win over the Georgia Bulldogs HERE.

CJ Fredrick has emerged as a necessary leader for Kentucky. More HERE.

More on Sahvir Wheeler's future playing time HERE.

More on Ian Jackson's commitment to North Carolina HERE.

More on how a players-only meeting shifted Kentucky's momentum HERE.

John Calipari found vindication in Kentucky's victory over the Volunteers. More HERE.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (2)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies

USATSI_19810822_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Texas A&M

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17532548_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Bubble Battle in the Bluegrass: Kentucky-Texas A&M Matchup Features Two Teams Vying for NCAA Tournament Bids

By Hunter Shelton
mbb__toppin_livingston_-_pre-texas_a&m (720p)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Jacob Toppin, Chris Livingston Speak Ahead of Texas A&M Matchup

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19183488_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

3-Star Offensive Lineman, 2024 Kentucky Target Hayes Johnson to Announce Commitment Jan. 26

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19810358_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

'Tough as Nails' Chris Livingston Defying Freshman Stereotypes With Growing Grit

By Hunter Shelton
Grant Smith
Baseball

Kentucky Baseball Adding Power, Depth Via Big Transfer Portal Class

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17511098_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

2024 5-Star Point Guard, Kentucky Target Tahaad Pettiford to Commit Feb. 1

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17364100_168390308_lowres
Football

Report: Kentucky OL Transfer Kiyaunta Goodwin to Visit Florida

By Hunter Shelton