How to Watch, Listen: No. 16 Kentucky-Yale

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats return to action after a six-day hiatus, welcoming the Yale Bulldogs to Rupp Arena. The game is the first for UK since defeating the Michigan Wolverines in London last Sunday. 

If you aren't making the trip to Rupp, here's how you can watch or listen to the ballgame: 

How to Watch

It'll be an early 1 p.m. EST tip-off between the Wildcats and Bulldogs. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to Tom Leach and Goose Givens on the radio. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

