How to Watch, Listen: No. 19 Kentucky-Missouri

Kentucky basketball is on the road to open Southeastern Conference play, taking on the 11-1 Missouri Tigers inside Mizzou Arena in Columbia tomorrow, Dec. 28.

The Wildcats are seeking momentum after what was a rocky beginning to the 2022-23 campaign, but it won't come easy in front of a sold-out hostile crowd.

Here's how you can watch or listen to the upcoming tilt in CoMo:

How to Watch

The evening tip between the Cats and Tigers will air on the SEC Network at 7 p.m. EST. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to Tom Leach and Goose Givens on the radio. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

