How to Watch, Listen: No. 4 Kentucky-Duquesne

Here's how you can watch or listen to the Friday night tilt between the Wildcats and Dukes

Following a successful season-opener on Monday night, No. 4 Kentucky will now look to improve to 2-0 this Friday, as the Wildcats will welcome the Duquesne Dukes to Rupp Arena. 

It's the final game for John Calipari's group before taking on Michigan State in the Champions Classic, the first big test of the 2022-23 season. If you aren't able to make it to Rupp to watch the Cats and Dukes square off, we've got you covered on how to watch and listen to the Friday night matchup. 

How to Watch

Despite a packed slate, Big Blue Nation won't have to turn to streaming to watch the Wildcats once again. The SEC Network will host the non-conference game, which is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. EST. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to Tom Leach and Goose Givens on the radio. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

