How to Watch, Listen: No. 4 Kentucky-SC State

No. 4 Kentucky will look to rebound from a tough double-overtime loss to Michigan State, hosting the 0-3 South Carolina State Bulldogs inside Rupp Arena. 

It's a quick turnaround for John Calipari's group, but it also serves as a tune-up before the Cats head to Spokane to take on No. 2 Gonzaga this Sunday. If you won't make it downtown to Rupp, here's how you can watch or listen to the Thursday night game: 

How to Watch

Despite a packed slate, Big Blue Nation won't have to turn to streaming to watch the Wildcats once again. The SEC Network will host the non-conference game, which is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. EST. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to Tom Leach and Goose Givens on the radio. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

Wildcats Today will have live updates from Rupp Arena as Kentucky searches for its third win of the season. 

