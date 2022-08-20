Skip to main content

Kentucky Basketball Adds Yale to 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

Kentucky Basketball's non-conference schedule currently features a bulk of top-notch opponents that will provide plenty of depth to the Wildcats' NCAA Tournament resume.

While matchups against the likes of Gonzaga and UCLA are important to file throughout a schedule, so are the competitions against mid-majors. The Wildcats have added another one of those to the 2022-23 calendar, as they'll host the Yale Bulldogs, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein:

Yale is coming off of a 19-12 season in 2021-22, which saw it win the Ivy League Tournament, but lose to Purdue in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Consistently squaring off with Harvard, the Bulldogs have been at or near the top of the Ivy League for the last decade.

Azar Swain and Jalen Gabbidon, the two leading scorers for Yale last season, are no longer with the team, so a new scoring threat will have to emerge for head coach James Jones, who has been at the helm for 22 seasons.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats will square off for just the second time ever, with the first coming back in 1961, when Kentucky scored a 79-58 victory.

Yale joins Duquesne, Michigan State, North Florida, Gonzaga, Bellarmine, Michigan, UCLA, Louisville and Kansas as Kentucky's current non-conference opponents for the 2022-23 season. An official date for the game is yet to be announced.

