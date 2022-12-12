Kentucky Basketball Jumps Three Spots to No. 16 in Latest AP Poll

Kentucky basketball has once again moved up in the Associated Press Top 25, making a three-spot jump to No. 16 in this week's poll.

The positive move up the rankings comes after Kentucky's 69-59 win over Yale, in what was the Cats' only game of the week:

Purdue Virginia UConn Alabama Houston Tennessee Texas Kansas Arizona Arkansas Baylor Duke Kentucky Indiana Gonzaga UCLA Mississippi State Illinois Auburn Maryland TCU Wisconsin Ohio State Virginia Tech Miami

This Saturday, Dec. 17, inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Wildcats will take on the No., 16 UCLA Bruins in the CBS Sports Classic.

UCLA will have another tough game beforehand, as it will travel to No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday. Kentucky will not play another game before heading to the Big Apple.

Tip-off between the Cats and Bruins is set for 5:15 p.m. EST.

