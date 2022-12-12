Skip to main content

Kentucky Basketball Jumps Three Spots to No. 16 in Latest AP Poll

The Cats make another small jump after defeating Yale on Saturday afternoon in Lexington.

Kentucky basketball has once again moved up in the Associated Press Top 25, making a three-spot jump to No. 16 in this week's poll. 

The positive move up the rankings comes after Kentucky's 69-59 win over Yale, in what was the Cats' only game of the week: 

  1. Purdue
  2. Virginia
  3. UConn
  4. Alabama
  5. Houston
  6. Tennessee
  7. Texas
  8. Kansas
  9. Arizona
  10. Arkansas
  11. Baylor
  12. Duke
  13. Kentucky 
  14. Indiana
  15. Gonzaga
  16. UCLA
  17. Mississippi State
  18. Illinois 
  19. Auburn
  20. Maryland
  21. TCU
  22. Wisconsin
  23. Ohio State
  24. Virginia Tech 
  25. Miami

This Saturday, Dec. 17, inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Wildcats will take on the No., 16 UCLA Bruins in the CBS Sports Classic. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

UCLA will have another tough game beforehand, as it will travel to No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday. Kentucky will not play another game before heading to the Big Apple. 

Tip-off between the Cats and Bruins is set for 5:15 p.m. EST. 

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_19610332_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky Basketball Jumps Three Spots to No. 16 in Latest AP Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_11903417_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Officially Hires Jay Boulware as RBs Coach, Special Teams Coordinator

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18980406_168390308_lowres
Football

Report: Kentucky Has 'Reached Out' to NC State QB Transfer Devin Leary

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_9639415_168390308_lowres
Football

Transfer Portal Targets: Cincinnati Cornerback JQ Hardaway Takes Visit to Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
Screen Shot 2022-12-11 at 4.57.05 PM
Recruiting

Kentucky TE Commit Tanner Lemaster Ready to Build 'Something Special' in Lexington

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19340109_168390308_lowres
Football

Wisconsin Transfer QB, Kentucky Target Graham Mertz Visiting Florida

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19464071_168390308_lowres
Football

Vanderbilt Transfer Running Back Ray Davis: 'Decision Coming Soon'

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19528262_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Calipari on CJ Fredrick's Shooting Struggles: 'I Haven't Lost Any Confidence in Him'

By Hunter Shelton