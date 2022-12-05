Skip to main content

Kentucky Basketball Moves Up Three Spots to No. 16 in Latest AP Poll

Kentucky basketball moved up three spots to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll following its two-win week: 

  1. Houston
  2. Texas
  3. Virginia
  4. Purdue 
  5. UConn
  6. Kansas
  7. Tennessee
  8. Alabama
  9. Arkansas
  10. Arizona
  11. Auburn
  12. Baylor
  13. Maryland
  14. Indiana
  15. Duke
  16. Kentucky 
  17. Illinois 
  18. Gonzaga
  19. UCLA 
  20. Iowa State
  21. Creighton
  22. San Diego State 
  23. Mississippi State 
  24. TCU 
  25. Ohio State 

The Wildcats are one of six SEC teams ranked in the new poll. They'll have just one opportunity to move up in next weeks rankings, as they host the Yale Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 10. Tip is set for 1 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network. 

For more on the win over the Michigan Wolverines, click here.

More on Cason Wallace and Sahvir Wheeler's performances here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

