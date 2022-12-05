Kentucky Basketball Moves Up Three Spots to No. 16 in Latest AP Poll

Kentucky basketball moved up three spots to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll following its two-win week:

Houston Texas Virginia Purdue UConn Kansas Tennessee Alabama Arkansas Arizona Auburn Baylor Maryland Indiana Duke Kentucky Illinois Gonzaga UCLA Iowa State Creighton San Diego State Mississippi State TCU Ohio State

The Wildcats are one of six SEC teams ranked in the new poll. They'll have just one opportunity to move up in next weeks rankings, as they host the Yale Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 10. Tip is set for 1 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network.

