Kentucky Drops 11 Spots to No. 15 in Latest AP Poll Following Pair of Losses

The Cats tumbled down the latest poll thanks to two unfortunate defeats to top-tier programs.

Kentucky basketball has fell 11 spots down to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll following its pair of losses to Michigan State and Gonzaga: 

  1. North Carolina
  2. Houston
  3. Kansas
  4. Texas
  5. Virginia 
  6. Gonzaga
  7. Baylor 
  8. Duke
  9. Arkansas
  10. Creighton
  11. Indiana 
  12. Michigan State 
  13. Auburn
  14. Arizona 
  15. Kentucky 
  16. Illinois 
  17. San Diego State 
  18. Alabama
  19. UCLA 
  20. UCONN
  21. Texas Tech
  22. Tennessee
  23. Maryland 
  24. Purdue 
  25. Iowa 

Kentucky is one of five Southeastern Conference teams ranked after the first two weeks of the 2022-23 college basketball season. 

Kentucky Basketball News and Stories

Offensive issues with Oscar Tshiebwe? Find out more here.

Game Recap of the loss to Gonzaga can be found here.

Takeaways from the Gonzaga loss can be found here.

Watch: Calipari speaks post-game after the defeat.

Game Notes on the loss can be found here.

