Kentucky Drops 11 Spots to No. 15 in Latest AP Poll Following Pair of Losses

Kentucky basketball has fell 11 spots down to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll following its pair of losses to Michigan State and Gonzaga:

North Carolina Houston Kansas Texas Virginia Gonzaga Baylor Duke Arkansas Creighton Indiana Michigan State Auburn Arizona Kentucky Illinois San Diego State Alabama UCLA UCONN Texas Tech Tennessee Maryland Purdue Iowa

Kentucky is one of five Southeastern Conference teams ranked after the first two weeks of the 2022-23 college basketball season.

Kentucky Basketball News and Stories

