Kentucky-Gonzaga to Play Six-Year Series Beginning This Season

After playing one-another for the first time 20 years ago, Kentucky and Gonzaga are now set to sextuple the number of meetings between the schools.

Kentucky MBB announced Thursday via Twitter that the Wildcats and Bulldogs are set to play in a six-year series against each other, beginning this season when the Cats travel to Spokane on Nov. 20.

The schools will play in the following cities over the next six seasons:

2022: Spokane (Spokane Arena)

2023: Lexington (Rupp Arena)

2024: Seattle

2025: Nashville

2026: Lexington (Rupp Arena)

2027: Spokane (McCarthy Athletic Center, A.K.A The Kennel)

The schools will technically play in three neutral site games, though the first this season will remain in Gonzaga's home city, just in a bigger venue than The Kennel.

Kentucky released its entire 2022-23 regular season schedule on Tuesday, you can find it here.

