Kentucky vs. Kansas Set for Late Tip in Lexington on Jan. 28

One year removed from an absolute beatdown in Lawrence, the Kansas Jayhawks will travel to Lexington looking for revenge on Jan. 28, taking on Kentucky inside Rupp Arena.

The UK men's basketball Twitter revealed on Tuesday that the blue-blood matchup is set to tip at 8 p.m. EST on the last Saturday in January, and will be aired on ESPN.

The Cats also began practice on Tuesday, just one day after it was revealed that they would open their season on Nov. 7, taking on the Howard Bison in Lexington. Kentucky also announced on Monday that the annual Blue-White game would be taking place in Pikeville, Ky on Oct. 22, in efforts to help those in eastern Kentucky impacted by natural disaster.

Kentucky's current 2022-23 schedule can be found here.

Wildcats Today will have updates on scheduling, injuries, breaking news and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.