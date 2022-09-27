Skip to main content

Kentucky vs. Kansas Set for Late Tip in Lexington on Jan. 28

The Cats and Jayhawks will do battle at night in Lexington in late January

One year removed from an absolute beatdown in Lawrence, the Kansas Jayhawks will travel to Lexington looking for revenge on Jan. 28, taking on Kentucky inside Rupp Arena. 

The UK men's basketball Twitter revealed on Tuesday that the blue-blood matchup is set to tip at 8 p.m. EST on the last Saturday in January, and will be aired on ESPN. 

The Cats also began practice on Tuesday, just one day after it was revealed that they would open their season on Nov. 7, taking on the Howard Bison in Lexington. Kentucky also announced on Monday that the annual Blue-White game would be taking place in Pikeville, Ky on Oct. 22, in efforts to help those in eastern Kentucky impacted by natural disaster. 

Kentucky's current 2022-23 schedule can be found here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Wildcats Today will have updates on scheduling, injuries, breaking news and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

In This Article (2)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks

USATSI_17585838_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky vs. Kansas Set for Late Tip in Lexington on Jan. 28

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19107964_168390308_lowres
Football

SEC Roundup: Auburn and Missouri Should be Ashamed

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17521560_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky to Open 2022-23 Regular Season Against Howard

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_18980606_168390308_lowres
Football

Lane Kiffin Talks Home Atmosphere, Looks Back at 2020 Victory Over Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19108606_168390308_lowres
Football

Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of Ole Miss

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17851508_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Aaron Bradshaw, 5-Star 2023 Recruit Announces Commitment Date

By Hunter Shelton
Stoops pre Ole Miss
Football

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks to the Media on Monday Ahead of Ole Miss

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19109912_168390308_lowres
Football

Barion Brown Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

By Wildcats Today Staff