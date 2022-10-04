Kentucky MBB Releases 2022-23 Schedule

Kentucky men's basketball has officially released its full 2022-23 regular season schedule:

The regular season will officially kickoff for the Wildcats on Nov. 7, as the Howard Bison come to Rupp Arena. Five of UK's first seven games will be at home.

Kentucky will play six perennial non-conference opponents, headlined by a trip to Spokane to take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Nov. 20. The third game of the season will see the Cats return to the venue where they finished the 2021 NCAA Tournament, taking on Michigan State inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. UK will also travel to Europe to take on the Michigan Wolverines on Dec. 4 in London. The rivalry against the Louisville Cardinals will return for another installment on New Year's Eve.

SEC play will commence on Dec. 28 in Columbia against the Missouri Tigers. The home opener will come against LSU on Jan. 3. Kentucky will close the regular season in Fayetteville, taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

In total, UK will play 13 non-conference games and 18 in the SEC. Every game will be on national television or via streaming through CBS or ESPN’s family of networks, including SEC Network.

Wildcats Today will have updates on scheduling, injuries, updates and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.

