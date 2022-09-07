Skip to main content

Kentucky MBB Releases Dates for 2022-23 SEC Schedule

The 18-game conference schedule features nine home and nine away matchups

Kentucky Men's Basketball has released its 2022-23 SEC schedule, featuring 18 matchups. 

The Wildcats will open conference play in Columbia, Missouri against the Mizzou Tigers on Dec. 28. UK's home opener will come one game later as the Wildcats will host the LSU Tigers inside Rupp Arena on Jan. 3. 

Kentucky has home-and-home series scheduled with Georgia, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Florida, and Arkansas. It will finish the conference slate on March 4 in Fayetteville against the Razorbacks. 

The entire SEC schedule can be seen below: 

