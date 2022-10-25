Skip to main content

Kentucky No. 4 in Preseason Coaches Poll

The Wildcats remain high in preseason rankings with the season-opener less than two weeks away

On Tuesday morning, the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll was released, pegging Kentucky in the same exact spot as the Preseason AP rankings. 

The Wildcats checked in at No. 4, behind North Carolina, Gonzaga and Houston. 

Screen Shot 2022-10-25 at 2.33.11 PM

Kentucky is one of five SEC teams rated in the preseason poll: 

4. Kentucky 

10. Arkansas 

11. Tennessee 

15. Auburn

19. Alabama 

The Cats were ranked No. 1 in the 2022-23 preseason KenPom ratings, while checking in at No. 4 in the AP Poll.

Kentucky's regular season opener against the Howard Bison on Nov. 7 in just 13 days away. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Head coach John Calipari and all of the players on the 2022-23 roster spoke at Kentucky Basketball Media Day on Tuesday. Wildcats Today will have coverage on everything that was said as the Cats gear up for the season. 

Kentucky Basketball News

The Wildcats Released Their Entire 2022-23 Schedule

UK and Gonzaga Will Play One-Another in a Six Year Series

Highlights and Numbers From Kentucky's Pro Day

Kentucky Target DJ Wagner Signed an NIL Deal with Nike

Freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston Are Projected to be First Round NBA Draft Picks

5-Star '24 Center Flory Bidunga Has Been Offered by Kentucky

Kentucky and Indiana are reportedly in discussions to play one-another in a multi-year series

Wildcats Today will have updates on scheduling, injuries, updates and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_17585514_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky No. 4 in Preseason Coaches Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17130063_168390308_lowres
Football

Mark Stoops Understands The Challenge No. 3 Tennessee Presents

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19253124_168390308_lowres
Football

Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of Tennessee

By Wildcats Today Staff
fb_coach_stoops_-_pre-tennessee_press_conference (720p)
Football

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks on Monday Ahead of Tennessee

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19232480_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Sahvir Wheeler Tabbed to Bob Cousy Award Watch List

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_15109677_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky-Missouri Set For Noon Kick in Columbia

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18003542_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

AP Names Oscar Tshiebwe Unanimous Preseason All-American

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19156873_168390308_lowres
Football

Injury Update: Stoops Still Expecting UK to be Near Full Strength Against Tennessee

By Hunter Shelton