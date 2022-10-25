Kentucky No. 4 in Preseason Coaches Poll

On Tuesday morning, the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll was released, pegging Kentucky in the same exact spot as the Preseason AP rankings.

The Wildcats checked in at No. 4, behind North Carolina, Gonzaga and Houston.

Kentucky is one of five SEC teams rated in the preseason poll:

4. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. Tennessee

15. Auburn

19. Alabama

The Cats were ranked No. 1 in the 2022-23 preseason KenPom ratings, while checking in at No. 4 in the AP Poll.

Kentucky's regular season opener against the Howard Bison on Nov. 7 in just 13 days away.

Head coach John Calipari and all of the players on the 2022-23 roster spoke at Kentucky Basketball Media Day on Tuesday. Wildcats Today will have coverage on everything that was said as the Cats gear up for the season.

