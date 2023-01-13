Kentucky Opens as Huge Underdog to No. 5 Tennessee

Kentucky basketball has failed to cover the point spread in its last 10 games. That's not good.

It'll have to avoid a sizable loss on Saturday afternoon if it wants to break that streak. No. 5 Tennessee is a 14-point favorite over the struggling Wildcats, per the Action Network. The line is the largest Kentucky has faced since John Calipari became the head coach.

Kentucky is a measly 4-12 against the spread this season, while the Vols are 9-7 ATS and 6-4 in their last 10 games.

ESPN Analytics' matchup predictor gives Tennessee a 90.7 percent chance of victory inside Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. Tipoff is set for noon EST and will air on ESPN.

More on Bruiser Flint's press conference HERE.

More on the South Carolina defeat HERE.

More on Oscar Tshiebwe's postgame words HERE.

Everything John Calipari said after the loss HERE.

WATCH: Tshiebwe, Fredrick and Collins post-SC loss

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.