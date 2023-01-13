Skip to main content

Kentucky Opens as Huge Underdog to No. 5 Tennessee

The Wildcats have failed to cover the spread in 10 consecutive games.

Kentucky basketball has failed to cover the point spread in its last 10 games. That's not good. 

It'll have to avoid a sizable loss on Saturday afternoon if it wants to break that streak. No. 5 Tennessee is a 14-point favorite over the struggling Wildcats, per the Action Network. The line is the largest Kentucky has faced since John Calipari became the head coach. 

Kentucky is a measly 4-12 against the spread this season, while the Vols are 9-7 ATS and 6-4 in their last 10 games. 

ESPN Analytics' matchup predictor gives Tennessee a 90.7 percent chance of victory inside Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. Tipoff is set for noon EST and will air on ESPN. 

