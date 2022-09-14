Kentucky to Play Florida A&M on December 21 in Unity Series

Kentucky Men's Basketball announced on Wednesday via Twitter that the Unity Series is back for year two of five, and this season the Wildcats will take on the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Unity Series is a five-year partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference, in which Kentucky will take on a member of the SWAC inside Rupp Arena, to showcase the HBCUs in the conference.

Last season, The Wildcats took on Southern University in the inaugural Unity Series matchup. Kentucky just scraped by the SWAC school, winning 76-64.

Against Florida A&M, Kentucky will honor Reggie Warford, the first Black UK Men's Basketball player to graduate from the university, who passed away in May 2022.

The matchup against the Rattlers is set to take place on Dec. 21. The teams have squared off just once before, which saw the Cats win 96-76 in the First Round of the 2004 NCAA Tournament.

Below is a list of all eight scheduled non-conference games Kentucky currently has on its schedule.

Michigan State- Nov. 15

Bellarmine- Nov. 29

Michigan- Dec. 4

Yale- Dec. 10

UCLA- Dec. 17

Florida A&M- Dec. 21

Louisville- Dec. 31

Kansas- Jan. 28

