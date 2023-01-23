Kentucky Slight Favorite for Road Tilt at Vanderbilt

Kentucky basketball is back on the road for its fourth SEC game of the season away from Rupp Arena.

This time, a date with the Vanderbilt Commodores awaits inside Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville. The Wildcats will take a 13-game winning-streak into Tuesday evening, while Vandy coach Jerry Stackhouse seeks his first victory over UK.

Las Vegas is banking on the streak to extend, listing the Cats as a 3.5-point favorite over the 'Dores, per the Action Network.

After failing to cover a spread in 10-straight games, Kentucky finally found a groove, covering every game during its three-game stretch of victories, bringing its season record against the spread to 7-12.

Vandy has covered four of its last five games, most recently winning outright as a four-point underdog on the road at Georgia. The Commodores are 9-10 ATS entering Tuesday.

Tipoff between Kentucky and Vanderbilt is set for 9 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network.

