Kentucky Slight Favorite for Road Tilt at Vanderbilt

The Wildcats have covered the spread in their last three games, while the Commodores have covered in four of their last five matchups.

Kentucky basketball is back on the road for its fourth SEC game of the season away from Rupp Arena. 

This time, a date with the Vanderbilt Commodores awaits inside Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville. The Wildcats will take a 13-game winning-streak into Tuesday evening, while Vandy coach Jerry Stackhouse seeks his first victory over UK. 

Las Vegas is banking on the streak to extend, listing the Cats as a 3.5-point favorite over the 'Dores, per the Action Network

After failing to cover a spread in 10-straight games, Kentucky finally found a groove, covering every game during its three-game stretch of victories, bringing its season record against the spread to 7-12. 

Vandy has covered four of its last five games, most recently winning outright as a four-point underdog on the road at Georgia. The Commodores are 9-10 ATS entering Tuesday. 

Tipoff between Kentucky and Vanderbilt is set for 9 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network. 

The Commodores will be without its leading scorer and rebounder against UK. More HERE.

