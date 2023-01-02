Kentucky Tumbles Out of Latest AP Poll Following Loss at Missouri, Win Over Louisville

The Kentucky Wildcats are unranked for the first time this season. After suffering a 14-point defeat at Missouri and earning a 23-point win over Louisville last week, the AP Poll's latest Top 25 does not feature the Cats:

The poll can be found here.

There are five Southeastern Conference teams ranked, while UK is one of three that is receiving votes, but on the outside looking in:

No. 7 Alabama

No. 8 Tennessee

No. 13 Arkansas

No. 20 Missouri

No. 22 Auburn

Receiving votes: LSU (26th), Miss State (28th), Kentucky (29th)

The Cats opened the year as the No. 4 team in the poll, but have slowly fell over the first two months of the season.

Kentucky will welcome No. 26 LSU to Rupp Arena on Tuesday night in the Wildcats' home opener for SEC play. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN. The Tigers are coming off of a win in Baton Rouge over then-No. 7 Arkansas.

