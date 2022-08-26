Skip to main content

Kentucky vs. Louisville to Tip at Noon on New Year's Eve

Kentucky Basketball will look to finish 2022 with a bang, as it'll host rival Louisville inside Rupp Arena on New Year's Eve. 

Today, UK announced that the game will tip-off at Noon EST and will be aired on CBS. 

It will be the first game between the Wildcats and Cardinals since 2020, when Louisville snuck out a 62-59 win inside the KFC Yum! Center. The two were scheduled to play in 2021, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, as the virus was circling throughout the UofL program at the time. Kentucky then replaced the Cards with Western Kentucky, whom the Cats defeated 95-60. 

The matchup will also see the return of former longtime UK assistant and now first-year Louisville head coach Kenny Payne. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Payne was on John Calipari's staff for a decade, spanning from 2010-2020. He then left Lexington to become an assistant for the New York Knicks, where he stayed until early 2022. Louisville fired Chris Mack as its head coach in January, then quickly made the decision to hire Payne as his replacement, introducing him on March 18.

It will be the longtime teacher against his pupil on Dec. 31 in Lexington, as the Wildcats look for their fourth win in five games over the Cardinals. 

In This Article (2)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Louisville Cardinals
Louisville Cardinals

USATSI_13845693_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky vs. Louisville to Tip at Noon on New Year's Eve

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18121303_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Watch: Oscar Tshiebwe Announces NIL Partnership With WinStar Farm Racehorse

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18554509_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Rhyne Howard Named 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year

By Wildcats Today Staff
220803 Fall Camp_JN10
Football

Brad White Seeking Consistency From Improved Secondary Ahead of Season-Opener

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17248574_168390308_lowres
Football

Jacquez Jones Taking Nothing for Granted Ahead of Super Senior Season

By Hunter Shelton
IMG_4309
Football

Watch: Jacquez Jones Talks Improvement On and Off the Field, Being a Leader and more

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18723150_168390308_lowres
Football

10 Wildcats Crack Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18276351_168390308_lowres
Football

Wildcats in the NFL: Paschal Placed on PUP List, Mosely Released

By Hunter Shelton