Kentucky and Yale to Play December 10 in Rupp Arena

Kentucky will square off against the Yale Bulldogs for just the second time ever this season.

We now know that that matchup will take place on December 10. It is the seventh non-conference game for the Wildcats with an official date:

Michigan State- Nov. 15

Bellarmine- Nov. 29

Michigan- Dec. 4

Yale- Dec. 10

UCLA- Dec. 17

Louisville- Dec. 31

Kansas- Jan. 28

In Kentucky's lone game against Yale, the Wildcats were victorious 79-58 on Dec. 27, 1961 inside Rupp Arena. Kentucky was the No. 6 team in the nation at the time, and Larry Pursiful led the way with 25 points in the win. Cotton Nash and Carroll Burchett added 16 points each.

Dates for Kentucky's 2022-23 SEC schedule can be found here.

