Kentucky's Third Game in Bahamas Proves To Be Most Dominant

Game three of the Big Blue Bahamas Tour was arguably the biggest success for Kentucky hoops thus far.

Dismantling Canada's Carleton University 118-56, UK improved to three consecutive victories inside the Baha Mar convention center, but Saturday's performance was a notch above the first two nights in Nassau.

Jacob Toppin and Antonio Reeves combined for 50 points on 19-26 shooting, knocking down five treys each. A grand total of 12 Wildcats scored against the Ravens, shooting 58.5 percent as a team. Carleton was held to 39 percent shooting, cashing in on only three of 18 3-point attempts.

Sahvir Wheeler was a true point general, pouring in 17 points, six assists, a block and a steal. Right behind him was freshman Cason Wallace, who added 15 points, a whopping five steals, four assists and three rebounds.

As he's done all trip, Daimion Collins added yet another highlight reel dunk to his growing collection of posters, while reigning unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe provided a ho-hum 13 boards and eight points.

Through three games, Kentucky is averaging 109.3 points while allowing just 50.7. The Wildcats are also averaging a daunting 50 rebounds and 15 steals a game.

It's only August, but the Cats are leaving nothing but positive impressions in the Bahamas. They'll cap off the final game of the tour on Sunday, taking on the Bahamas National Team. The action is set to begin at noon and will once again be televised on the SEC Network.

You can find highlights from Saturday night's action below: