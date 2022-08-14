Skip to main content

Kentucky's Third Game in Bahamas Proves To Be Most Dominant

Game three of the Big Blue Bahamas Tour was arguably the biggest success for Kentucky hoops thus far. 

Dismantling Canada's Carleton University 118-56, UK improved to three consecutive victories inside the Baha Mar convention center, but Saturday's performance was a notch above the first two nights in Nassau. 

Jacob Toppin and Antonio Reeves combined for 50 points on 19-26 shooting, knocking down five treys each. A grand total of 12 Wildcats scored against the Ravens, shooting 58.5 percent as a team. Carleton was held to 39 percent shooting, cashing in on only three of 18 3-point attempts.

Sahvir Wheeler was a true point general, pouring in 17 points, six assists, a block and a steal. Right behind him was freshman Cason Wallace, who added 15 points, a whopping five steals, four assists and three rebounds. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As he's done all trip, Daimion Collins added yet another highlight reel dunk to his growing collection of posters, while reigning unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe provided a ho-hum 13 boards and eight points. 

Through three games, Kentucky is averaging 109.3 points while allowing just 50.7. The Wildcats are also averaging a daunting 50 rebounds and 15 steals a game. 

It's only August, but the Cats are leaving nothing but positive impressions in the Bahamas. They'll cap off the final game of the tour on Sunday, taking on the Bahamas National Team. The action is set to begin at noon and will once again be televised on the SEC Network. 

You can find highlights from Saturday night's action below: 

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

220813Carleton21_CW
Men's Basketball

Kentucky's Third Game in Bahamas Proves To Be Most Dominant

By Hunter Shelton4 minutes ago
USATSI_18814156_168390308_lowres
Football

Column: Stoops and Calipari's Tiff Leaves Neither Looking Good

By Hunter Shelton1 hour ago
5DEA0476-5DE2-4ACD-9E86-40921EB5AE23
Men's Basketball

Watch: Damion Collins Throws Down Poster Dunk

By Wildcats Today Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_16735456_168390308_lowres
Football

Mark Stoops Reviews Kentucky's First Preseason Scrimmage

By Wildcats Today Staff4 hours ago
USATSI_16766841_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Kentucky OL Eli Cox Talks With Media After First Preseason Scrimmage

By Wildcats Today Staff5 hours ago
fb_deandre_square_-_8-13.mp4 (720p)
Football

Watch: Veteran LB DeAndre Square Talks With Media After First Scrimmage of Preseason

By Wildcats Today Staff6 hours ago
USATSI_17917885_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

John Calipari Tweets Response to Mark Stoops Saturday Comments

By Wildcats Today Staff6 hours ago
USATSI_17130175_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Mark Stoops Addresses Media, Discusses Comments From John Calipari, More

By Wildcats Today Staff6 hours ago