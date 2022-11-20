Look: Kentucky Drops Hype Video Ahead of Gonzaga Tilt

No. 4 Kentucky has released a hype video ahead of the Wildcats' upcoming tilt against the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs tonight in Spokane:

It is the second ever matchup between the programs and the first ever in Spokane. The Wildcats won the first meeting back in 2002 at the Maui Invitational.

Tip-off between the Cats and Zags is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.

