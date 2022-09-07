Lunardi Projects Kentucky as No. 1 Seed in Latest Bracketology

College football is now entering Week Two of the 2022 season, but that doesn't mean college hoops is taking a backseat.

ESPN's March Madness guru Joe Lunardi has returned with an early September edition of Bracketology, and he currently predicts the Kentucky Wildcats to enter the tournament in a great spot.

He currently projects Kentucky to be the No. 1 seed in the South region, playing in Columbus for the first two rounds, with the second weekend being played in Louisville.

The projected matchup? A No. 16 seed play-in game between Southern and Sacred Heart. Kentucky played Southern in the regular season last year, defeating the Jaguars by just eight points, 76-64.

There are five other SEC teams projected in the tournament along with the Cats; Auburn, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Tennessee.

Lunardi predicts Texas as the No. 2 seed in Kentucky's region, with the Duke Blue Devils being the No. 3 seed. The entire projected bracket can be found here.

It might be September, but Lunardi never rests. Kentucky's first scheduled game of the 2022-23 season is the Champions Classic, where the Cats are slated to take on Michigan State inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the same location as Kentucky's last game of the 2021-22 season, where it was upset by Saint Peter's.

