Skip to main content

Lunardi Projects Kentucky as No. 1 Seed in Latest Bracketology

Is it ever too early to discuss Bracketology?

College football is now entering Week Two of the 2022 season, but that doesn't mean college hoops is taking a backseat. 

ESPN's March Madness guru Joe Lunardi has returned with an early September edition of Bracketology, and he currently predicts the Kentucky Wildcats to enter the tournament in a great spot. 

He currently projects Kentucky to be the No. 1 seed in the South region, playing in Columbus for the first two rounds, with the second weekend being played in Louisville. 

The projected matchup? A No. 16 seed play-in game between Southern and Sacred Heart. Kentucky played Southern in the regular season last year, defeating the Jaguars by just eight points, 76-64. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There are five other SEC teams projected in the tournament along with the Cats; Auburn, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Tennessee. 

Lunardi predicts Texas as the No. 2 seed in Kentucky's region, with the Duke Blue Devils being the No. 3 seed. The entire projected bracket can be found here

It might be September, but Lunardi never rests. Kentucky's first scheduled game of the 2022-23 season is the Champions Classic, where the Cats are slated to take on Michigan State inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the same location as Kentucky's last game of the 2021-22 season, where it was upset by Saint Peter's. 

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_17883120_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Lunardi Projects Kentucky as No. 1 Seed in Latest Bracketology

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_18261071_168390308_lowres
Football

Wan'Dale Robinson Listed as Starter for New York Giants

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17877478_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky MBB Releases Dates for 2022-23 SEC Schedule

By Wildcats Today Staff
220803 Fall Camp_JN03
Football

Kentucky Turns to Kenneth Horsey to Patch Holes in Big Blue Wall

By Hunter Shelton
Ramon
Football

Report: Ramon Jefferson Likely to Miss Season With Torn ACL

By Hunter Shelton
Levis Sept 6
Football

Watch: Will Levis Speaks to the Media on Tuesday Ahead of Florida

By Wildcats Today Staff
Scang Sept 6
Football

Watch: Kentucky OC Rich Scangarello Talks Offensive Line Movement, Florida Prep and More

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18809165_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky Basketball Unveils Home Uniform for 2022-23 Season

By Wildcats Today Staff