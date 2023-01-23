Oscar Tshiebwe Earns SEC Player of the Week Honors After Career Performance Against Georgia

Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe has been tabbed with SEC Player of the Week honors for the first time this season:

Tshiebwe, a 6-foot-9, 260-pound senior from Lubumbashi, D.R. of the Congo, averaged 22 points and 20.5 rebounds in wins over Georgia and Texas A&M. He poured in a career-high 37 points and added 24 rebounds in a come-from-behind win against Georgia. He now has five of the seven games of 20 or more points and at least 18 rebounds by an SEC player in the last 10 seasons. He followed that up with a 17-rebound effort against Texas A&M. Tshiebwe converted 60 percent (15-of-25) of his field goals on the week.

You can read more about Tshiebwe's career night against Georgia HERE.

More on Kentucky's win over the Texas A&M Aggies here.

The Cats let it fly from deep in the win. More here.

WATCH: Calipari, Williams speak after Kentucky's victory

WATCH: Tshiebwe, Ware, Reeves speak after win

Game notes from the win can be found here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.