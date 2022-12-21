Skip to main content

Pre-Game Report: Chris Livingston, Lance Ware Starting Against Florida A&M

The forward-pair will open the game on the court against the Rattlers.

No. 19 Kentucky is minutes away from taking on the Florida A&M Rattlers inside Rupp Arena in the second annual Unity Series. 

There have been some changes made to the Wildcats' starting lineup, however. 

Some tweaks...if you will. 

Chris Livingston and Lance Ware are in the starting five for UK against the Rattlers, replacing Antonio Reeves and Jacob Toppin: 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Both forwards positively impacted the game for John Calipari in UK's 63-53 loss to UCLA last Saturday. As a result, they've been inserted into the starting rotation. It remains to be seen whether or not that will lead to more minutes, however. 

Follow along with Wildcats Today Lead Editor Hunter Shelton on Twitter for live game coverage.

More on Livingston and Ware's performances against UCLA here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_19576171_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Pre-Game Report: Chris Livingston, Lance Ware Starting Against Florida A&M

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19640489_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Get to Know: Florida A&M Continues Rigorous Schedule in Lexington

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_18724359_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

Kentucky Football 2023 Early Signing Period Tracker

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19364543_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19200611_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Everything Mark Stoops Said at Early Signing Day Presser

By Wildcats Today Staff
fb_coach_stoops_-_signing_day_press_conference_-_21_december_2022_-_12-05-50_pm.mp4 (720p)
Football

Watch: Mark Stoops Signing Day Press Conference

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18481615_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

3-Star Defensive Lineman Tavion Gadson Commits to Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_11536896_168390308_lowres (1)
Recruiting

4-Star Linebacker Jayvant Brown Commits to Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton