Pre-Game Report: Chris Livingston, Lance Ware Starting Against Florida A&M

No. 19 Kentucky is minutes away from taking on the Florida A&M Rattlers inside Rupp Arena in the second annual Unity Series.

There have been some changes made to the Wildcats' starting lineup, however.

Some tweaks...if you will.

Chris Livingston and Lance Ware are in the starting five for UK against the Rattlers, replacing Antonio Reeves and Jacob Toppin:

Both forwards positively impacted the game for John Calipari in UK's 63-53 loss to UCLA last Saturday. As a result, they've been inserted into the starting rotation. It remains to be seen whether or not that will lead to more minutes, however.

