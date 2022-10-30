Pre-Game Report: Tshiebwe Not Warming Up, Daimion Collins Starting vs. Missouri Western State

Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe did not warm up with the team ahead of the Wildcats' exhibition against Missouri Western State.

Tshiebwe did not participate in either Big Blue Madness nor the Blue-White Scrimmage in Pikeville a week ago. On Oct. 11, head coach John Calipari announced via Twitter that reigning unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe was set to undergo a "minor 15-minute" procedure on his knee to "clean some things up."

The reigning unanimous National Player of the Year was walking around the court during warmups, and appeared to be walking normal.

In Tshiebwe's place in the starting lineup against the Griffons is sophomore Daimion Collins.

Jacob Toppin, Sahvir Wheeler and Lance Ware have all warmed up, it appears as all three will play. Toppin and Wheeler have each been announced as starters.

Here's the Cats entire starting five for the exhibition:

Sahvir Wheeler

Antonio Reeves

CJ Fredrick

Jacob Toppin

Daimion Collins

Wildcats Today will have game coverage live from Rupp Arena as the Wildcats get ready for the 2022-23 season.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.