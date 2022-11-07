Pre-Game Report: Tshiebwe, Wheeler, Collins OUT Against Howard

The 2022-23 college basketball season is here.

No. 4 Kentucky will look to get off on the right foot inside Rupp Arena, hosting the Howard Bison for the first of 31 regular season games.

Unfortunately for head coach John Calipari and the Cats, three important pieces will be inactive.

Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler and Daimion Collins are all OUT tonight against the Bison.

Tshiebwe, the reigning unanimous National Player of the Year, did not participate in either Big Blue Madness, the Blue-White Scrimmage or either of UK's exhibitions. On Oct. 11, Head coach John Calipari announced via Twitter that the reigning unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe was set to undergo a "minor 15-minute" procedure on his knee to "clean some things up."

Against Missouri Western State, Wheeler, a member of the Preseason All-SEC First Team, went down with a knee injury midway through the second half, requiring him to leave the remainder of the game. He would not play against Kentucky State on Nov. 3 and is not expected to return until later this week.

Collins remains out after leaving the team due to the passing of his father, Ben. For more on the unfortunate circumstance, click here. It has been reported that Daimion will rejoin the team tomorrow, meaning he could make his season debut on Friday against Duquesne.

Wildcats Today will have live coverage from Rupp Arena as No. 4 Kentucky looks to open the season 1-0.

