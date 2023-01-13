Skip to main content

Report: Cason Wallace Expected to Play Against No. 5 Tennessee

The star freshman played just eight minutes against South Carolina due to back spasms.

Kentucky basketball will reportedly retain a crucial member of the starting lineup on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. 

Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio reported on Friday evening that freshman sensation Cason Wallace is expected to play against the No. 5 Volunteers inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Wallace played just eight minutes in Kentucky's stunning 71-68 loss to South Carolina on Tuesday night, leaving in the first half and not returning for the remainder of the game due to what was later confirmed as back spasms. 

“He had back spasms,” Calipari said. “I just, when I saw him in the locker room. 'What was up?' He said back spasms.”

Calipari would go on to explain that Wallace "has had the issue at times" so it isn't something new that is flaring up. Pilgrim would go on to report that a history of back spasms are the reason why Wallace wears a back brace when he is on the bench.

On Friday morning, associate to the head coach Bruiser Flint told reporters that Wallace's status was "day-to-day" and that he was "questionable" to play. He is one of two starters thought to potentially miss the matchup, as senior forward Jacob Toppin is dealing with a right shoulder injury. 

Wallace is averaging 11.6 points, 3.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds-per-game.

Men's Basketball

