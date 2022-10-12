Report: Kentucky, Indiana in "Advanced Discussions" to Play Multi-Year Series

Kentucky and Indiana could be close to renewing an old rivalry.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported on Wednesday morning that the Wildcats and Hoosiers are in "advanced discussions" to play one-another in a multi-year series, both on campus and at neutral sites.

The storied schools have not played each other since IU got the best of the Cats in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament. The last time they played in the regular season was Dec. 10, 2011. Kentucky leads the all-time series 32-25.

On Oct. 6, UK head coach John Calipari said this on Twitter after announcing the six-year series against Gonzaga:

