Skip to main content

Sahvir Wheeler Tabbed to Bob Cousy Award Watch List

The second-year Wildcat was a finalist for the award a season ago.

Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler has been named to the 2023 Bob Cousy Award Watch List by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, honoring the nation's best PG. 

The Georgia transfer is one of 20 point guards selected to the preseason list. Wheeler was a Cousy Award finalist a season ago. 

He is one of three SEC point guards named to the list, along with Auburn's Wendell Green Jr and Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly. Wheeler was also named a member of the conference's Preseason All-SEC First Team last week at SEC Media Days

Wheeler was third in the nation in assists, averaging 6.9 per-game while pouring in 10.1 points a night. 

In late January, all of the lists will be narrowed down to 10 players and five in February. Winners will be announced at a to be determined date.

Kentucky Basketball News

The Wildcats Released Their Entire 2022-23 Schedule

UK and Gonzaga Will Play One-Another in a Six Year Series

Highlights and Numbers From Kentucky's Pro Day

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kentucky Target DJ Wagner Signed an NIL Deal with Nike

Freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston Are Projected to be First Round NBA Draft Picks

5-Star '24 Center Flory Bidunga Has Been Offered by Kentucky

Calipari: Kentucky and Indiana Have "Agreed in Principle" to Renewing Rivalry

Aaron Bradshaw, '23 5-star Center, Committed to Kentucky

The Wildcats are ranked No. 4 in the Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

Kentucky was Picked to Win the SEC in the Preseason Media Poll

Wildcats Today will have updates on scheduling, injuries, updates and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_19232480_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Sahvir Wheeler Tabbed to Bob Cousy Award Watch List

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_15109677_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky-Missouri Set For Noon Kick in Columbia

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18003542_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

AP Names Oscar Tshiebwe Unanimous Preseason All-American

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19156873_168390308_lowres
Football

Injury Update: Stoops Still Expecting UK to be Near Full Strength Against Tennessee

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19183543_168390308_lowres
Football

Depth Chart Update: Tayvion Robinson, Jeremy Flax Listed, Jacquez Jones Remains Out Ahead of Tennessee

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_16968010_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Remains At #19 In Latest AP Poll

By Tim Towe
USATSI_19243283_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Moves Up in Coaches Poll Following Bye Week

By Tim Towe
USATSI_19281431_168390308_lowres
Football

SEC Roundup: LSU Topples Ole Miss, Alabama Returns to Form

By Hunter Shelton