Three Things to Look for in Wildcats' Final Tune-Up Against Kentucky State

Kentucky basketball will play its second exhibition on Thursday night, welcoming the Kentucky State Thorobreds to Rupp Arena.

Following a ho-hum 56-38 win over Missouri Western State last weekend, the Wildcats are set to take part in one final tune-up ahead of their season-opener on Nov. 7 against Howard.

Head coach John Calipari delivered a message to Big Blue Nation on Tuesday afternoon, stating that he currently feels his team is "not where we need to be right now."

Here are three things to look for as the Cats try and find some improvement with the regular season beginning in just four days.

More Adou Thiero

The ever-growing freshman played just 11 minutes against the Griffons on Sunday, scoring five points on 2-3 shooting, including one made 3-pointer.

Kentucky runs deep in the guard spots, leaving little room for Thiero to see much of the court. However, it is the preseason, and with Sahvir Wheeler possibly out, Calipari may experiment with giving the 6-foot-6, Leetsdale, Pa. native more tick against the Thorobreds.

Thiero's play has been impressive since making his debut in the Big Blue Bahamas tour. His evolution over the season will be one to watch as he tries to squeeze in the 2022 rotation as some sort of role player.

Improved Shooting From Antonio Reeves

The Illinois State transfer didn't get off to the kind of start he would've liked last time out against Missouri Western, notching just five points on 2-7 shooting, going 0-4 from deep.

CJ Fredrick carried the load from a shooting standpoint last time out, but BBN would love to see Reeves take a turn in getting hot from behind the arc. Again, no Wheeler should see the senior rotate between both guard spots and mix in with some interesting lineups.

Learning to Play Without Oscar

With no Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky was out-rebounded by Missouri Western 36-35. Ugonna Onyenso racked up five blocks, but accumulated just four boards.

It was freshman guard Cason Wallace who led the Cats in rebounds with seven. Of course, when Tshiebwe is in the lineup, he'll do his thing and carry UK on the glass. But when he's not around, Lance Ware, Onyenso and forwards like Jacob Toppin and Chris Livingston have to do their part down low.

Kentucky State is a tad undersized, but won't be out-matched that much in the paint. An improved game on the boards will be a good sign moving forward for the Wildcats.

Wildcats Today will have coverage from tonight's contest against the Thorobreds live from Rupp Arena.

