Tshiebwe, Wheeler Selected to All-SEC First Team by League Coaches

Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe and point guard Sahvir Wheeler have each been selected to the preseason All-SEC First Team by the conference's coaches, it was announced on Wednesday.

All-SEC First Team

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

Nick Smith Jr, Arkansas

Colin Castleton, Florida

Tolu Smith, Mississippi State

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

The pair of Kentucky seniors were also selected to the media preseason All-SEC First Team in October at SEC Media Days.

Both players have been dealing with injuries in the lead-up to the season. Tshiebwe underwent a minor procedure on his knee in October, keeping him out of Big Blue Madness, the Blue-White scrimmage and the Wildcats' first exhibition game against Missouri Western State. There is no current timetable for his return, though it's not expected he'll miss much more time.

Wheeler re-aggravated a knee injury in the Missouri Western exhibition, causing him to miss most of the second half. It's the same knee issue that kept him out of the Blue-White scrimmage on Oct. 22. On Monday, head coach John Calipari said on The Alan Cutler Show that he hoped Wheeler's injury was "short-term." It's unclear whether or not the PG will play in UK's final exhibition game against Kentucky State on Thursday.

Both players have also been selected to preseason award watch lists. Tshiebwe will be a frontrunner for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, while Wheeler will make another run at the Bob Cousy Award.

Tshiebwe became UK's first ever unanimous National Player of the Year a season ago, leading the country in rebounding with 15.1 boards-per-game while adding a team-high 17.4 points-per-game. He was also a First Team All-American, amongst a slew of other awards. He has been tabbed as a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press in the lead-up to his final campaign as a Wildcat.

Wheeler was third in the nation in assists, averaging 6.9 per-game. He poured in 10.1 points-per-game, en route to being named a finalist for that same Bob Cousy Award, honoring the country's best point guard.

