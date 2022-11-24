Watch: Antonio Reeves, Jacob Toppin Speak After 96-56 Win Over North Florida

Kentucky shooting guard Antonio Reeves and forward Jacob Toppin spoke to the media following the No. 15 Wildcats' 96-56 win over North Florida.

Reeves talked is confidence as a shooter, what went right for him tonight, his aggression on the court and more.

Toppin talked the importance of reassurance as a basketball player, blocking out the outside noise and more.

The media scrum with Reeves can be seen above, while Toppin's can be found below:

Game recap of the win over North Florida can be found here.

