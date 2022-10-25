Watch: Antonio Reeves Talks UK Experience at Media Day

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves spoke at men's basketball media day on Tuesday, highlighting his experiences at UK so far, how the team has progressed since the trip to the Bahamas and more.

The Illinois State transfer is looking to bring leadership and a heavy scoring presence to the Wildcats this season. He's already enjoying being under the tutelage of head coach John Calipari:

"Being a player under Cal is bringing that competitive spirit. He wants us to compete as hard as we can," Reeves said. "He's a legendary coach, man. Everybody will play hard under him. It's shown me a lot."

The media scrum with Reeves can be viewed above.

