Watch: Antonio Reeves, Ugonna Onyenso Speak to the Media On Tuesday Ahead of Kentucky State Exhibition

Kentucky shooting guard Antonio Reeves and center Ugonna Onyenso both spoke to the media on Tuesday, as the Wildcats prepare for their final tune-up exhibition against Kentucky State on Thursday, Nov. 3. 

Reeves spoke on his performance against Missouri Western State, improving as a defender, playing with Sahvir Wheeler and more. 

Onyenso reflected on his five-block performance against the Griffons, what he's learned from Oscar Tshiebwe and Lance Ware so far, how he's improved since his arrival to Lexington and more. 

Reeve's media scrum can be viewed above, while Onyenso's can be seen below: 

