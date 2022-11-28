Watch: Bruiser Flint Speaks Ahead of Bellarmine

Kentucky associate to the head coach Bruiser Flint spoke to the media on Monday ahead of the Wildcats' in-state battle against the Bellarmine Knights.

Flint spoke on how he feels the season has gone for UK thus far, how Daimion Collins has adjusted so far this season, the growth of head coach John Calipari and more.

The entire press conference can be seen above.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.