Watch: Bruiser Flint Speaks Ahead of Bellarmine

Kentucky associate to the head coach Bruiser Flint spoke to the media on Monday ahead of the Wildcats' in-state battle against the Bellarmine Knights. 

Flint spoke on how he feels the season has gone for UK thus far, how Daimion Collins has adjusted so far this season, the growth of head coach John Calipari and more. 

The entire press conference can be seen above. 

