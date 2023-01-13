Skip to main content

WATCH: Brusier Flint Press Conference Ahead of Tennessee Matchup

Kentucky basketball associate to the head coach and assistant Bruiser Flint spoke to reporters on Friday morning ahead of the Wildcats' trip to Knoxville to take on the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers. 

Flint spoke on the mentality of the team, Oscar Tshiebwe's lapses on the defensive end (primarily ball screens), what he's expecting from Tennessee on Saturday afternoon and more. 

