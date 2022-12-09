Skip to main content

Watch: Cason Wallace, Ugonna Onyenso Speak Ahead of Yale

Kentucky freshmen Cason Wallace and Ugonna Onyenso spoke to the media on Friday, previewing the No. 16 Wildcats' matchup against Yale on Saturday at 1 p.m. EST. 

Wallace spoke on some early free throw shooting issues, his big late shot in the win over Michigan and more. 

Onyenso touched on his trip to London, how he felt he matched up against Hunter Dickinson, what he can improve on and more. 

The media scrum can be seen above.

