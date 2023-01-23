WATCH: Chin Coleman Speaks Ahead of Road Matchup at Vanderbilt

Kentucky assistant coach Chin Coleman spoke to reporters ahead of the Wildcats' trip to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday night inside Memorial Gymnasium.

Coleman spoke on the players-only meeting that the team held after the South Carolina defeat, how Antonio Reeves has progressed this season, how Sahvir Wheeler can still fit into the team and more.

The entire press conference can be seen above:

