Skip to main content

WATCH: Chin Coleman Speaks Ahead of Road Matchup at Vanderbilt

Kentucky assistant coach Chin Coleman spoke to reporters ahead of the Wildcats' trip to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday night inside Memorial Gymnasium. 

Coleman spoke on the players-only meeting that the team held after the South Carolina defeat, how Antonio Reeves has progressed this season, how Sahvir Wheeler can still fit into the team and more. 

The entire press conference can be seen above: 

More on Kentucky's win over the Texas A&M Aggies here.

The Cats let it fly from deep in the win. More here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

WATCH: Calipari, Williams speak after Kentucky's victory

WATCH: Tshiebwe, Ware, Reeves speak after win

Game notes from the win can be found here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (2)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt Commodores

mbb_coach_coleman_-__pre-vanderbilt.mp4 (720p)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Chin Coleman Speaks Ahead of Road Matchup at Vanderbilt

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19810298_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Oscar Tshiebwe Earns SEC Player of the Week Honors After Career Performance Against Georgia

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17607163_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Vanderbilt Set to Face Kentucky Without Leading Scorer Liam Robbins, Frontcourt Depth

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17896656_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

College Gameday Coming to Lexington for Kentucky-Kansas

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19812537_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky Transfers Bryce Hopkins, Keion Brooks Jr Flourishing With New Teams

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19833688_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky Let it Fly From 3-Point Range in Win Over Texas A&M: 'Everyone Was Wide Open.'

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19833008_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky Muscles Past Texas A&M 76-67, Snapping Aggies' Seven-Game Winning Streak

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19833819_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 76-67 Win Over Texas A&M

By Wildcats Today Staff