Watch: Chris Livingston, Lance Ware Speak Following 63-53 Loss to UCLA

Kentucky forwards Chris Livingston and Lance Ware spoke to the media following the No. 13 Wildcats' 63-53 loss to the No. 16 UCLA Bruins on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Livingston scored a team-best 14 points, while Ware added five rebounds and three assists in big minutes off the bench.

The press conference can be seen above.

More on the UCLA loss here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.