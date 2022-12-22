Watch: CJ Fredrick, Cason Wallace, Lance Ware Speak Following Florida A&M Win

Kentucky players CJ Fredrick, Cason Wallace and Lance Ware spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' 88-68 win over Florida A&M on Wednesday night inside Rupp Arena.

Fredrick talked shaking off his shooting woes, Wallace recapped his career night on the offensive end, while Ware touched on his recent uptick in playing time.

The media scrums can be seen above.

John Calipari's postgame presser can be seen here.

More on the victory over Florida A&M here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.