Watch: CJ Fredrick Talks Injuries and Shooting at Media Day

Kentucky shooting guard CJ Fredrick spoke at Men's Basketball Media Day on Tuesday ahead of the Wildcats' season-opener against Howard on Nov. 7. 

The Iowa transfer didn't play for the Cats last season, after tearing his hamstring on the first night of the 2021-22 season. Fredrick went in-depth on his injury, rehabbing it, how he's evolved as a shooter since then and more. 

Fredrick's media scrum can be viewed above. 

Wildcats Today will have updates on scheduling, injuries, updates and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.

Men's Basketball

