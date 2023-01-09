Skip to main content

WATCH: Daimion Collins, Chris Livingston Speak Ahead of South Carolina Matchup

Kentucky basketball forwards Daimion Collins and Chris Livingston spoke to reporters on Monday afternoon, ahead of the Wildcats' next SEC matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks. 

The Cats are looking for a major rebound after taking a 26-point loss in Tuscaloosa against Alabama over the weekend. Both Collins and Livingston scored 4 points in the defeat. 

Both media scrums can be seen above: 

COLUMN: Kentucky basketball feels broken beyond repair.

More on Kentucky's loss to the Crimson Tide here.

More on Oscar Tshiebwe's lackluster performance here.

WATCH: Calipari, Wheeler postgame

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

