WATCH: John Calipari, Bill Self Speak Following Kentucky's 77-68 Loss to No. 9 Kansas

Kentucky head coach John Calipari and Kansas head coach Bill Self both spoke to the media following the Jayhawks' 77-68 triumph over the Wildcats in Lexington.

Calipari's presser can be seen above, while Self's can be seen below:

