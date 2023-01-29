Skip to main content

WATCH: John Calipari, Bill Self Speak Following Kentucky's 77-68 Loss to No. 9 Kansas

Kentucky head coach John Calipari and Kansas head coach Bill Self both spoke to the media following the Jayhawks' 77-68 triumph over the Wildcats in Lexington. 

More on the game HERE.

Calipari's presser can be seen above, while Self's can be seen below: 

More on Kentucky's loss to Kansas HERE.

Everything John Calipari said after the defeat can be found HERE.

