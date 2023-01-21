Skip to main content

WATCH: John Calipari, Buzz Williams Speak Following Kentucky's 76-67 Win Over Texas A&M

Kentucky head coach John Calipari and Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' 76-67 win over the Aggies on Saturday afternoon. 

The press conferences can be seen above: 

More on the win over the Aggies here.

