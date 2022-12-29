Skip to main content

Watch: John Calipari, Oscar Tshiebwe, Cason Wallace Speak to Media Following Missouri Loss

Kentucky head coach John Calipari and players Oscar Tshiebwe and Cason Wallace spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 89-75 loss to Missouri on Wednesday night in Columbia. 

The press conferences can be seen above: 

More on Kentucky's loss to Mizzou here.

Game notes from the loss can be found here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

mbb__coach_calipari_and_players_-_missouri_postgame (720p)
Men's Basketball

Watch: John Calipari, Oscar Tshiebwe, Cason Wallace Speak to Media Following Missouri Loss

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19689537_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Game Notes: Missouri 89, Kentucky 75

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19689341_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Clobbered in Columbia: No. 19 Kentucky Falls 89-75 to Missouri in SEC Opener

By Hunter Shelton
fb__coach_stoops_post_practice_12-28 (720p)
Football

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks at Wednesday Music City Bowl Practice

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19642829_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Three Keys to Victory for No. 19 Kentucky on the Road Against Missouri

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17438979_168390308_lowres
Football

Iowa Tight End Sam LaPorta Will Serve as Hawkeyes' Emergency Quarterback in Music City Bowl

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19511699_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Linebacker Jacquez Jones Ready to 'Give it All' in Final Game as a Wildcat

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17941782_168390308_lowres (1)
Recruiting

K.T. Turner Touts Variety in Kentucky's 2023 Class; Pegs Reed Sheppard as Potential 'Biggest Surprise'

By Hunter Shelton