Watch: John Calipari, Scotty Davenport Speak Following Kentucky's 60-41 Win Over Bellarmine

Kentucky head coach John Calipari and Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport spoke to the media following the No. 19 Wildcats' 60-41 win over the Knights on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena. 

Calipari spoke on how he felt his team played defensively, the toughness of Bellarmine's group and more. 

Davenport went on about Bellarmine's nine-day road trip, what his players learned from the trip, what Kentucky did well on Tuesday and more. 

Calipari's press conference can be seen above, while Davenport's can be seen below: 

A game recap of the Wildcats' 60-41 win can be found here

