Watch: John Calipari Speaks Ahead of CBS Sports Classic Matchup Against UCLA

Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media on Thursday, ahead of the No. 13 Wildcats' matchup against No. 16 UCLA this Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden. 

Calipari spoke on what he's seen out of the Bruins, the challenges Kentucky will face this weekend and more. 

The media scrum can be seen above: 

Kentucky moved up three spots to No. 13 in the latest AP Poll.

mbb_coach_calipari_-_pre-ucla.mp4 (360p)
