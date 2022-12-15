Watch: John Calipari Speaks Ahead of CBS Sports Classic Matchup Against UCLA

Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media on Thursday, ahead of the No. 13 Wildcats' matchup against No. 16 UCLA this Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Calipari spoke on what he's seen out of the Bruins, the challenges Kentucky will face this weekend and more.

The media scrum can be seen above:

More on the win over Yale here.

More on Oscar Tshiebwe's towering performance against the Bulldogs here.

More on CJ Fredrick's shooting struggles here.

Watch John Calipari post-game here.

Game notes for the victory can be found here.

Kentucky moved up three spots to No. 13 in the latest AP Poll.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.