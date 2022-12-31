Skip to main content

Watch: John Calipari Speaks Ahead of Louisville Matchup

Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari spoke to reporters on Friday afternoon, ahead of the Cats' tilt against the 2-11 Louisville Cardinals on Saturday inside Rupp Arena. 

Calipari gave praise to the Cards, despite the slow start. You can watch the entire presser above: 

More on Kentucky's loss to Mizzou here.

More on John Calipari's postgame comments here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

More on CJ Fredrick's finger injury here.

Game notes from the loss can be found here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (2)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Louisville Cardinals
Louisville Cardinals

mbb_coach_calipari_-_pre-louisville.mp4 (720p)
Men's Basketball

Watch: John Calipari Speaks Ahead of Louisville Matchup

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17438989_168390308_lowres
Football

Five Wildcats That Could Reap Rewards of Extra Playing Time in Music City Bowl

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19357898_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Report: CJ Fredrick Expected to Miss 'a Few Weeks" Due to Finger Dislocation

By Hunter Shelton
music_city_bowl_presser.mp4 (720p)
Football

Watch: Mark Stoops, Brad White Speak at Final Music City Bowl Presser

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17440400_168390308_lowres
Football

Game Prediction: Music City Bowl - Kentucky vs. Iowa

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17423634_168390308_lowres
Football

Five Things to Know About Kentucky's Music City Bowl Matchup Against Iowa

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17467269_168390308_lowres
Football

How to Watch, Listen: Music City Bowl - Kentucky vs. Iowa

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19253147_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Look: Kentucky Rocking All Blue for Music City Bowl Against Iowa

By Wildcats Today Staff