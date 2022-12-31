Watch: John Calipari Speaks Ahead of Louisville Matchup

Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari spoke to reporters on Friday afternoon, ahead of the Cats' tilt against the 2-11 Louisville Cardinals on Saturday inside Rupp Arena.

Calipari gave praise to the Cards, despite the slow start. You can watch the entire presser above:

More on Kentucky's loss to Mizzou here.

More on John Calipari's postgame comments here.

More on CJ Fredrick's finger injury here.

Game notes from the loss can be found here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.